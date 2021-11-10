England's Harry Kane will be looking to shoot the Three Lions to Qatar 2022. Photo credit: SNS Group Craig Williamson.

The Three Lions complete their World Cup qualifying campaign with a double header this coming week in the knowledge that two victories will guarantee their passage to Qatar 2022.

England, who haven’t missed out on a major tournament since 2008, have a near perfect record in their group, winning six of their eight games, drawing two, scoring 24 and conceding just three.

Despite that form, there’s been concern over Gareth Southgate and his side, having laboured to draws against Poland and Hungary in two of their last three qualifiers.

A John Stones header helped England come from behind at Wembley continue their long unbeaten qualifying run in their last game against Hungary, however, the performance drew criticism, with the home side playing far belong recent standards.

However, England will be looking to put any doubts to one side by picking up three vital qualifying points against third place Albania on home this weekend, before they yet off to take on the world’s lowest ranked team – San Marino – on Tuesday.

What time is England vs Albania?

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England, Friday November 12, 7:45pm

The Three Lions will be backed by a near sell out crowd, who will be looking to roar them to a victory which will near enough seal qualification to the next World Cup.

The Euro 2020 finalists are yet to lose at home qualifier under popular boss Southgate and they’ll be looking to continue their run against Albania – a side who have lost every time they’ve faced England, scoring just once.

Southgate is expected to name his strongest available XI, although he has been dealt a blow with confirmation that guaranteed starters Luke Shaw and Mason Mount will miss the double header with knocks. Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe has been drafted into the squad for the first time.

Friday’s game will be the first time Albania have visited new Wembley, with the last match on English soil ending in a 2-0 victory to home. Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler scoring the goals in a win at the home of Newcastle United, St James Park.

How can I watch England vs Albania?

The game is being screened live by ITV/STV with the programme starting at 7pm. You can also stream the game via STV Hub/ITV Player.

Popular host Mark Pougatch will be hosting the show.

If you’re unable to watch live, there will be a highlights show featuring this match and others from across Europe at 10.45pm.

