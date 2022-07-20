Can Lucy Bronze and England overcome pre-tournament favourites Spain tonight? (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

England have enjoyed a perfect start to the Euro 2022 tournament, but will face their toughest test yet when they take on a star-studded Spain team in at Brighton’s Amex Stadium for a place in next week’s semi-final.

The Lionesses were in scintillating form in the group stages, with three wins from three, including an 8-0 thrashing of much fancied Norway last Monday.

England followed up that record breaking result with on Friday with a 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland to ensure they finished clear at the top of group A.

Goals from Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, an Alessia Russo brace and late own goal handed the Lionesses a comfortable victory, despite being without head coach Sarina Wiegman, who missed the game due to a positive Covid-19 test.

While there has been no further update on the Dutch manager, it is hoped she will return to the dugout for the crunch game against Jorge Vilda’s Spanish team, who qualified for the quarter finals on Saturday night by beating Denmark 1-0 thanks to a last minute goal from Marta Cardona.

The Spain side, which saw star duo Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso ruled out of the Euros due to injury, have no fresh injury concerns heading into the game and should be able to name their strongest side available for the match.

England will be without back-up goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, after the Aston Villa stopper tested positive for Covid-19, though Manchester City full back Demi Stokes is expected to be fit despite a slight knee problem.

What channel is England vs Spain on?

Where: AMEX Stadium, Brighton, Wednesday July 20, Kick-off: 8pm (BST)

Similar to England’s group stage games, the quarter final clash against Spain will be live on BBC One, with the pre-game programme starting at 7:30pm.

The match is also being streamed live for free via BBC iPlayer, for viewers with a TV licence.

How can I get tickets for England vs Spain at Euro 2022?

Tickets are currently sold out on the UEFA website, though you can check if any come up closer to the date of the game via this link.

What are the latest odds for England vs Spain?

England are slight favourites for another victory, with odds of 21/20, though Spain are priced at 5/2 for the win. Fancy a draw in 90 minutes? You can get odds of 9/4.

Beth Mead has already scored five goals during this tournament, and SkyBet are offering a boost price of 7/2 the Arsenal player to score in 90 minutes, while there is also a boost price of 4/1 for England Women to win and both teams to score in 90mins.

If you think the game will be decided in extra time, England are priced at 8/1, with Spain at 12/1.