Tammy Abraham in action for England (SNS Group Paul Devlin)

The Three Lions are back in action this week as they look to confirm their qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

It was a positive return to action for the European Championship finalists in September, as they defeated both Hungary and Andorra 4-0 before picking up a point from a difficult away tie in Poland.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those results left Southgate’s side four points clear of Albania at the top of their World Cup qualifying ground, having won five of their six matches, scoring 18 goals in the process and conceding just two.

Another set of positive results over the next week would see the passage Qatar’s 2022 World Cup secured though their opponents – Andorra and Hungary – will both be looking to avenge their defeats last month.

In the first of three back-to-back qualifying ties, the team will head to the 3,306 capacity Stadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella to face an Andorran side that have won only one game in the last 18 matches.

Currently in fifth place in the qualifying group, Andor ra have never scored against England in their history, let alone beaten the Three Lions, and the away side will be looking to continue the misery for Koldo Álvarez’s team.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is Andorra vs England?

Where: Stadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra, Saturday October 9, 7:45pm

England will be backed by travelling fans for the first time since before the pandemic, after UEFA deemed it safe enough for the travelling English fans to attend the game in Andorra.

The September away games against Hungary and Poland saw away fans unable to back their side, with Covid-19 restrictions around the globe meaning football governing bodies and the governments themselves were unable to come to an agreement with the Football Association on a safe way to allow fans to travel.

England squad update: Who is in the England squad for the game?

Southgate’s squad has been hit by numerous injuries since players were named for the double header last week.

The manager was already without vice-captain Harry Maguire and Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea’s Reece James have now also been forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

Those absentees have handed recalls to James Ward-Prowse, Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham. The latter has had a great start to life at AS Roma after joining the Italian giants in the summer, and the manager is expected to give the 24-year-old game time this weekend.

The full squad is as follows:

Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Kyle Walker, Ben Chilwell, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Tammy Abraham, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins.

How can I watch Andorra vs England?

The game is being screened live by ITV/STV with the programme starting at 7pm. You can also stream the game via STV Player.

Popular presenter Mark Pougatch will be hosting the show.

If you’re unable to watch live, there will be a highlights show featuring this match and others from across Europe at 11pm on the same channel.

What are the latest odds for Andorra vs England?

England are overwhelming favourites, with odds on them winning the game priced at 1/66. Fancy an Andorra shock? You can find them priced 66/1.

Fancy a big scoreline for the Three Lions? Odds on England scoring 5+ goals comes in at 11/8.