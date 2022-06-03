England fixtures 2022: England vs Germany, England vs Hungary, kick off time, how to watch, pundits, squad

Raheem Sterling of England celebrates after scoring against Germany at Euro 2020. Can he repeat the trick on Tuesday? (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Euro 2022 runners-up face back-to-back games beginning this weekend, as the Three Lions open their UEFA Nations League campaign.

Gareth Southgate’s side have not been in competitive action since a 10-0 win over San Marino in September, but will return to face two familiar foes this coming week as they aim to show their credentials ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friendly wins over Ivory Coast and Switzerland in March gave fans the chance to see exciting new talents such as Crystal Palace trio, Marc Guéhi, Connor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell, but will now face a total of four games in ten days as the Nations League begins with a flurry of matches.

In the first of these Nations League ties, the team will head to the Puskas Arena in Budapest to face a Hungary side, although the game will be played behind-closed-doors as a punishment for the racist abuse England players suffered during a UEFA World Cup Qualifier between the sides in September 2021.

However, approximately 3000 home supporters are set to attend the fixture, owing to a loophole which allows children to attend along with one accompanying adult.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s next two fixtures.

Who do England play next?

The Three Lions faced four games in 10 days, with each game part of the Nations League campaign. The games are as follows:

Hungary vs England – Saturday June 4

Germany vs England – Tuesday June 7

England vs Italy – Saturday June 11

England vs Hungary – Tuesday June 14

What time is Hungary vs England? How can I watch Hungary vs England?

Where: Puskas Stadium, Budapest, Hungary, Saturday June 4, Kick-off: 5pm

The game is being screened live on Channel 4, with the programme starting at 4.15pm.

What time is Germany vs England? How can I watch Germany vs England?

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, Tuesday June 4, Kick-off: 7:45pm

Like the Hungary game at the weekend Channel 4 will screen this big clash live, with the programme starting at 7pm.

Who are the channel 4 pundits for Hungary vs England / Germany vs England?

The England matches in the UEFA Nations League on Channel 4 for the first time, will be presented by Jules Breach, with Steve Bower leading the commentary alongside former England internationals Rob Green and Graeme Le Saux as co-commentators.

Channel 4 has confirmed Breach will take centre stage as the lead presenter for Channel 4, presenting from pitch-side in Budapest as England face Hungary before travelling to Munich for the game with Germany alongside pundit Michael Owen.

England Women’s international Jordan Nobbs and Joe Cole will join the punditry team in Munich.

Who is in the England squad?

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City) Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)