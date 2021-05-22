In Pictures: St Johnstone celebrate after beating Hibernian 1-0 in Scottish Cup final

The 24-year-old wing-back scored the only goal in the Betfred Cup final win over Livingston at Hampden Park in February and made the difference against Hibs at the national stadium to confirm the greatest season in the Perth club’s history.

Rooney’s header after 31 minutes proved to be crucial, with Hibs keeper Matt Macey’s penalty save from Glenn Middleton with 15 minutes remaining ultimately rendered academic.

St Johnstone, founded in 1884, won the Scottish Cup for the first time in 2014 – their first major honour – and now have won two in the last three months.

Here are some pictures showing the celebrations:

