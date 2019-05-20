Kerse United landed the trophy, on penalties. Pic by Scott Louden

IN PICTURES: Kerse United land under-14s Scottish Cup

It took extra-time and penalties but the Grangemouth and Little Kerse based footballers from Kerse United lifted the Scottish Youth Cup at Airdrie on Saturday.

An early goal from Cameron Sharp gave the light blues the lead but an equaliser in the second half forced penalties and extra-time but couldn’t stop Kerse lifting the title.

Scottish U14 Youth Cup Final

Scottish U14 Youth Cup Final

Scottish U14 Youth Cup Final

Scottish U14 Youth Cup Final

