IN PICTURES: Kerse United land under-14s Scottish Cup

An early goal from Cameron Sharp gave the light blues the lead but an equaliser in the second half forced penalties and extra-time but couldn’t stop Kerse lifting the title.
It took extra-time and penalties but the Grangemouth and Little Kerse based footballers from Kerse United lifted the Scottish Youth Cup at Airdrie on Saturday.
