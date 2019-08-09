'If seen deliberately feeding seagulls you will be removed' - Queen of the South issue message to fans

Queen of the South have warned fans that they face ejection from the ground if they are caught feeding seagulls.

The club issued a message on Twitter pleading with supporters to 'beware feeding the locals' and to use rubbish bins.

"To minimise the impact of the seagulls on everyones enjoyment of the game please DO NOT feed them and USE the bins provided for all waste food. Please consider your fellow supporters. If you are seen to be deliberately feeding the seagulls you will be removed from the ground," Queen of the South tweeted.

The Championship side welcome Dunfermline Athletic to Palmerston for their first league home game of the season.

During the Betfred Cup groups stages the club had a problem with seagulls.

The bird wreaked havoc during their clash with Motherwell with their behaviour.