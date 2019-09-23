Ian McCall seals return to Partick Thistle after leaving Ayr United

Partick Thistle have confirmed the return of former manager Ian McCall as Gary Caldwell's successor.

The 54-year-old spent four years at Firhill between 2007 and 2011, and is now in his third stint with the Jags having turned out for the club as a player in the late Nineties.

McCall led Ayr to second in the Championship but has left Somerset Park to take over at the division's basement club.

He failed to win promotion to the Premiership with Partick in his first spell as manager, and spent three years away from the game before being tempted back by the Honest Men in 2015.

With Ayr, McCall won promotion to the Championship in his first season before being relegated in his second. He led them to the League One title in 2018, securing promotion back to the second tier.

They reached the quarter-finals of the Premiership play-offs last season, and are just one goal off current league leaders Dundee United.

Thistle sit bottom of the table on just two points following four losses and two draws which led to Caldwell being relieved of his duties.

McCall and his staff are expected to take training for the first time tomorrow before leading the Jags into the Betfred Cup quarter-final against Celtic on Wednesday.