'I'm a black man in an industry where there are not many black coaches' - Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer hoping to open doors for more BAME football managers

Alex Dyer hopes his appointment as Kilmarnock boss opens the door for other black and minority ethnic managers.

The debate around the lack of dugout opportunities for BAME coaches in Britain has been ongoing for years.

The 54-year-old from London was appointed Killie manager last month on a deal until the end of the season after being assistant to both Angelo Alessio and Steve Clarke at the Rugby Park club.

Ahead of the home William Hill Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Queen's Park on Saturday, Dyer addressed the issue.

He said: "I am hoping that me up here sends a good message, a message that I am working for a wonderful club and wonderful people who have given me a great opportunity.

"If I am a role model, I am a role model. I am here to do the job to the best of my ability and if that opens doors for other people of my colour/culture then all good.

"It is about getting the right opportunities, doing all your badges.

"It is a subject that is always going to be there. I am a black man who is working in an industry where there is not many black coaches and I hope that me being a coach and now a black manager, that will open doors for others.

"But at the same time you have to do the right thing. People have to go through the system, that's the way it is.

"I am not naive, I know that in the past people have been turned down for jobs for the reason of their colour. We know that has happened in the past but we still have to keep knocking down the door.

"But I am here as a manager first of all. I am a black man but I am a manager and I want to do the best I can.

"It is a difficult subject but at the end of the day I just want to do the best I can and if it opens the doors for others, so be it."

Dyer, who was assistant manager to Chris Powell at Charlton and Huddersfield insisted that it was time to make the move into the hot seat.

He said: "I think I have done my apprenticeship over the years and earned the right and I will give it my best shot."

Dyer has brought in attacker Harry Bunn, whom he worked with at Huddersfield, and will keep his eye on striker Kwame Thomas, most recently with Doncaster, as he looks to add one or two more to his squad.

He said: "He came in and trained with us. The door is not shut. I just wanted to have a look at him, see what his fitness levels were at.

"If I have to go back I will do. He has other opportunities as well, he wanted to feel us out as we wanted to feel him out."