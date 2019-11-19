How the Scotland players rated in Scotland's 3-1 win over Kazakhstan at Hampden

John McGinn stole the show as Scotland rounded off their Euro 2020 Group I campaign with a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan. Here's how the players rated at Hampden:

David Marshall

The Wigan goalkeeper could do little to prevent Baktiyor Zaynutdinov’s rasping shot to open the scoring. Otherwise, though seldom called upon, he provided a safe pair of hands. 6/10

Liam Palmer

The Sheffield Wednesday full-back took a little time to settle into the game, with a few wayward passes early on. But he grew in confidence as his sense of adventure increased, and made an excellent run to set up Naismith for Scotland’s second goal. 6

Declan Gallagher

Following his promising debut in Cyprus the Motherwell defender put in another solid performance. Although Kazakhstan threatened only sporadically, he let nothing go past him and showed good awareness. Booked for a late challenge. 7

Scott McKenna

Looked comfortable for most of the game but failed to close down Zaynutdinov as he scored Kazakhstan’s goal. 6

Greg Taylor

Has struggled for game time with Celtic, but has been steady in his two outings for Scotland this season. Caught out when he allowed Schetkin in behind him, but linked well with Forrest on left flank. 6

Callum McGregor

A quiet first half, but the midfielder came into his own after the interval when Scotland stepped up the pressure. 7

Ryan Jack

Steady in a deep-lying role, and chose his moments well when venturing forward to set up attacking moves. 7

James Forrest

As the Kazakhs sat in, his driving runs looked the most likely key to producing a breakthrough. Set up several chances for team-mates. 8

John McGinn

Easily man of the match. Given a licence to get forward, the Aston Villa man used it well and was a constant threat to the Kazakh goal. A busy, all-round performance, closing down, tackling back, and weighing in with two goals. 9

Ryan Christie

Lively around the Kazakhs’ penalty area, the Celtic man is growing rapidly as an international player. Showed plenty of good touches and was a creative influence. 8

Steven Naismith

An impressive performance by the captain on winning his 51st cap. Intelligent running off the ball, he used it well in tight areas, and his persistence in the box earned the decisive goal, though he missed an earlier scoring chance after setting it up well for himself. 8