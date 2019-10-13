Scotland team to play San Marino

How the Scotland players rated in 6-0 win over San Marino

Marks out of ten for every Scotland player to see game time at Hampden against the European minnows

No prizes for guessing the star man on a straightforward evening at the national stadium...

A virtual spectator for much of the 90 minutes bar a hopeful effort from distance in the first half and another long-rang attempt in the second period.

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6/10

A virtual spectator for much of the 90 minutes bar a hopeful effort from distance in the first half and another long-rang attempt in the second period.
Not tested defensively and got forward as much as possible to support the attack

2. Liam Palmer - 6

Not tested defensively and got forward as much as possible to support the attack
Night and day for the Aberdeen man who endured a torrid time against Russia but was untroubled throughout the 90 minutes at Hampden.

3. Mikey Devlin - 6

Night and day for the Aberdeen man who endured a torrid time against Russia but was untroubled throughout the 90 minutes at Hampden.
Kilmarnock centre-back got the nod for his debut and didn't disappoint. Started move that led to opener, assisted McGinn's third and scored himself.

4. Stuart Findlay - 8

Kilmarnock centre-back got the nod for his debut and didn't disappoint. Started move that led to opener, assisted McGinn's third and scored himself.
