How the Scotland players rated in 6-0 win over San Marino Marks out of ten for every Scotland player to see game time at Hampden against the European minnows No prizes for guessing the star man on a straightforward evening at the national stadium... 1. Jon McLaughlin - 6/10 A virtual spectator for much of the 90 minutes bar a hopeful effort from distance in the first half and another long-rang attempt in the second period. 2. Liam Palmer - 6 Not tested defensively and got forward as much as possible to support the attack 3. Mikey Devlin - 6 Night and day for the Aberdeen man who endured a torrid time against Russia but was untroubled throughout the 90 minutes at Hampden. 4. Stuart Findlay - 8 Kilmarnock centre-back got the nod for his debut and didn't disappoint. Started move that led to opener, assisted McGinn's third and scored himself.