How the Scotland players rated in 2-1 defeat against Russia
Marks out of ten for every Scotland man to get game time at Hampden this evening
One eight, but a few fives...
1. David Marshall - 8
Shot-stopper could do nothing about either goal but pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the scoreline down. Can be pleased with his display.
other
2. Stephen O'Donnell - 5
Hit the post early on but looked unconvincing at times and questions have to be asked about his positioning for the attack that led to Russia's second
other
3. Charlie Mulgrew - 7
Part of a defence easily opened up time and again by the Russians but popped up with some vital interceptions in the first half
other
4. Liam Cooper - 6
Performed well enough on his debut against stern opposition but didn't look too clever at Russia's second
other
View more