John McGinn battles for possession during the 4-0 loss in Russia.

How the Scotland players rated after heavy defeat in Russia

Marks out of ten for every Scotland player after Steve Clarke's men lost 4-0 in their European Championships qualifier with Russia.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. David Marshall - 5

2. Liam Palmer - 5

3. Andrew Robertson - 5

4. Charlie Mulgrew - 4

