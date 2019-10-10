How the Scotland players rated after heavy defeat in Russia
Marks out of ten for every Scotland player after Steve Clarke's men lost 4-0 in their European Championships qualifier with Russia.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. David Marshall - 5
Beaten four times though couldn't really do anything to stop them. Didn't have too much to do otherwise.