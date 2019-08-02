How Motherwell have fared in their opening league fixtures over the past 12 years

Motherwell begin their 2019-20 Premier League campaign tomorrow (Saturday) with an away visit to Livingston.

But how have they fared on opening day over the past dozen years or so? In this feature, we take a look back at the Steelmen’s fortunes on day one for the last 12 seasons.

August 5, 2018: Hibernian 3, Motherwell 0 Not a great start last term for manager Stephen Robinson and his men. A free kick by Stephen Mallan set Hibs on course after half an hour, while the half-time whistle was sandwiched in between goals by Olly Shaw and Martin Boyle.

August 6, 2017: Motherwell 1, Rangers 2. Graham Dorrans put Rangers ahead early on before Ben Heneghan struck Motherwell's equaliser four minutes from half time. Dorrans ensured the points stayed at Ibrox, though, with a second-half penalty.

August 6, 2016: Kilmarnock 1, Motherwell 2. Mark McGhee was in charge here. when Lionel Ainsworth gave 'Well the lead shortly before half time, then Martin Johnson put them further into the lead five minutes after the restart. Martin Smith headed an 81st-minute consolation goal for Killie.

August 1, 2015: Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0, Motherwell 1. Motherwell had this game won as early as the fourth minute, with the only goal of the game by Wes Fletcher, who celebrates in our picture from the match.

