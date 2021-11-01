How Max Anderson wrote Dundee's redemption song, and his own, in 1-0 win over St Mirren

'Do a knee slide': Max Anderson forgets his celebration plans after opening the scoring against St Mirren. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Not just by the second cycle of the cinch Premiership beginning with James McPake’s side second bottom after 11 games against each Premiership side.

It was more than that.

Dundee turned their midweek malaise against Ross County, where they lost 5-0 at home to the league’s bottom side, completely around to record their first away win of the league season.

Dundee's Charlie Adam celebrates the club's first away win of the cinch Premiership season. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

For Anderson, his story of redemption came via his own first – a Premiership goal – against the same side he’d been recklessly sent off against earlier this season.

The turnaround in fortune was merited for both although the man who delivered on his return to the team was not culpable for what happened against County.

"I wasn’t there, I was sick,” the 20-year-old explained. “We were poor in midweek but with the players we have got and the attitude, you knew we could bounce back.

Max Anderson scores the winner in Dundee's 1-0 victory at St Mirren. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“You saw it here – the reaction was second to none. We were much better, I thought, than we were in midweek.

"I was able to watch the game on Wednesday. It was frustrating, obviously. But I think the reaction and result shows that it was a one-off. It was important to get something out of the game. As I said, the reaction of the boys was brilliant and we have come out of this with a positive performance.”

There was much to be impressed by in Dundee’s display, notwithstanding their previous result and the reaction. They stifled St Mirren and were worth a win after a confident display, decided by an assured finish from midfielder Anderson on the edge of the area.

"I don’t think I could do it again! I’d laced a couple in training that went sky high so I thought I’d try the passing route and hope it just rolled in.

“I’d seen them happen this season so it was about keeping it low and on target – you’ve always got a chance then.

“I was just running onto it perfectly and went with the side-foot. I’ve seem them go into the stand or out of the stadium but thankfully it just stayed low and went in.

“It was quite an experience. Right from the start of the season, you want to try and get your first goal in the Premiership.

“I didn’t know how to celebrate once I got it. I’m thinking ‘do a knee slide, do a knee slide’ but I turned round and I think I just started clapping everyone. I was just excited to get the goal,” added Anderson, who previously saw red for scything down Eamonn Brophy in the season opening 2-2 draw before redeeming himself in Paisley.

They’ll seek similar contrasting, and improved fortunes in their next fixture too. Celtic, who beat them 6-0 at Parkhead are next, on Tayside, next Sunday.

“It will be a hard game again. If we turn up like we did [on Saturday] then it shouldn’t be too much of a problem, but we’ll take it one game at a time,” Anderson added.