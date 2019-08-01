Clyde opened last season with a win over Cowdenbeath

How Clyde have fared in their opening league game for the past 10 years

Newly-promoted Clyde kick off a new league season on Saturday when they face East Fife at Broadwood.

Here’s how a look back at how they have got on in their opening day fixtures over the past 10 years.

Goals by Martin McNiff and David Goodwillie get Clyde's promotion campaign off to a winning start

1. 2018: Clyde 2 Cowdenbeath 0

Goals by Martin McNiff and David Goodwillie get Clyde's promotion campaign off to a winning start
Alastair Hendrie
Buy a Photo
David Goodwillie puts Clyde in front but Andrew Irving levels before half-time and late strikes by Aaron Murrell and Irving give Berwick the win.

2. 2017: Berwick 3 Clyde 1

David Goodwillie puts Clyde in front but Andrew Irving levels before half-time and late strikes by Aaron Murrell and Irving give Berwick the win.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Matty Flynn gets Clyde's winner 15 minutes from time after Dylan Easton's opener is cancelled out by Chris Templeman.

3. 2016: Clyde 2 Montrose 1

Matty Flynn gets Clyde's winner 15 minutes from time after Dylan Easton's opener is cancelled out by Chris Templeman.
Craig Halkett Photography
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Scott Linton's penalty 15 minutes from time gets Clyde off to a winning start for the sixth season in a row.

4. 2015: Stirling Albion 0 Clyde 1

Scott Linton's penalty 15 minutes from time gets Clyde off to a winning start for the sixth season in a row.
Craig Halkett Photography
Craig Halkett Photography
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3