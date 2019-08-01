How Clyde have fared in their opening league game for the past 10 years
Newly-promoted Clyde kick off a new league season on Saturday when they face East Fife at Broadwood.
Here’s how a look back at how they have got on in their opening day fixtures over the past 10 years.
1. 2018: Clyde 2 Cowdenbeath 0
Goals by Martin McNiff and David Goodwillie get Clyde's promotion campaign off to a winning start
Alastair Hendrie
2. 2017: Berwick 3 Clyde 1
David Goodwillie puts Clyde in front but Andrew Irving levels before half-time and late strikes by Aaron Murrell and Irving give Berwick the win.
Other 3rd Party
3. 2016: Clyde 2 Montrose 1
Matty Flynn gets Clyde's winner 15 minutes from time after Dylan Easton's opener is cancelled out by Chris Templeman.
Craig Halkett Photography
JPIMedia
4. 2015: Stirling Albion 0 Clyde 1
Scott Linton's penalty 15 minutes from time gets Clyde off to a winning start for the sixth season in a row.
Craig Halkett Photography
Craig Halkett Photography
View more