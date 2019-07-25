How Aberdeen players rated in the 1-1 Europa League draw with Chikhura Sachkhere Ratings out of ten for every Aberdeen player who faced Chikhura Sachkhere in the Europa League. The Dons were able to take a 1-1 draw and an away goal back to Pittodrie for next week's second leg. 1. Joe Lewis (7) Perhaps could have done better to stop the penalty but definitely made a strong save late on from Mikheil Ergemlidze to keep the scores level on aggregate. SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Shay Logan (7) An early threat at right-back, he didn't look too out of place when covering on the left side of defence either. SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Andrew Considine (7) Moved into the centre after Taylor's injury and was a calming influence on the defence. SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Ash Taylor (5) Booked for a rash tackle and was forced odd injured - all within 17 minutes. SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4