How Aberdeen players rated in the 1-1 Europa League draw with Chikhura Sachkhere

Ratings out of ten for every Aberdeen player who faced Chikhura Sachkhere in the Europa League.

The Dons were able to take a 1-1 draw and an away goal back to Pittodrie for next week's second leg.

Perhaps could have done better to stop the penalty but definitely made a strong save late on from Mikheil Ergemlidze to keep the scores level on aggregate.

1. Joe Lewis (7)

An early threat at right-back, he didn't look too out of place when covering on the left side of defence either.

2. Shay Logan (7)

Moved into the centre after Taylor's injury and was a calming influence on the defence.

3. Andrew Considine (7)

Booked for a rash tackle and was forced odd injured - all within 17 minutes.

4. Ash Taylor (5)

