Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has been both busy and efficient in the transfer window.

Six players have been added to the squad, covering nearly every position bar goalkeeper. With European matches on the horizon the Dons boss has acted quick, especially with Graeme Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven moving on. We have selected an XI which could start the season.

Undisputed No.1 and one of the best goalkeepers in Scotland.

Had his ups and downs but committed his future to the club and will have competition this season.

Will be hoping to improve on a stop-start campaign and win the place to partner Scott McKenna.

The team's leader and one of the first names on the team sheet... if they can hold onto him.

Signed from Manchester City and the likely Max Lowe replacement.

Quite the coup and could be as influential as Graeme Shinnie.

A superb first season and turning into a talismanic figure despite being a teenager.

The ex-Hibs and Celtic midfielder has been linked with the Dons and would be a fantastic signing to compliment Bryson and Ferguson.

The Northern Irishman didn't quite hit the heights of his first spell following his return but has the ability to provide a stream of goals and assists.