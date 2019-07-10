Hope Solo, ex-USA international goalkeeper, reveals support for Scottish club

Former US international goalkeeper Hope Solo has announced her for support for Partick Thistle - after the Jags unveiled a Pride-themed away kit.

Solo, who provided analysis during the Women's World Cup, was capped 202 times by the United States during a 17-year career that took her from Washington to St Louis, Atlanta, Florida and Seattle via Sweden and France.

And the 37-year-old posted an image of her holding up Thistle's new Pride-themed away kit, accompanied by a flames emoji and the caption: "Partick Thistle is one club open to all, we will not accept discrimination in any form and I sincerely hope that this shows that.

"Football can be such a wonderful universal language that can help bridge all sorts of divides, both large and small.

"As a club, if we can use this sport that we all love to make all of our supporters feel welcome, even if that is through something as simple as a band of colour on a shirt, then it’s a simple decision.”

Solo's support for the Maryhill side sees her join actor David Hasselhoff, BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg, chat show host Craig Ferguson and Paisley & Renfrewshire South MP Mhairi Black in backing the Jags.

The post has more than 10,600 likes on Instagram at the time of writing.