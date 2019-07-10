Hope Solo, ex-USA international goalkeeper, reveals support for Scottish club

Hope Solo is the latest member of the Jags' celebrity fan base
Former US international goalkeeper Hope Solo has announced her for support for Partick Thistle - after the Jags unveiled a Pride-themed away kit.

Solo, who provided analysis during the Women's World Cup, was capped 202 times by the United States during a 17-year career that took her from Washington to St Louis, Atlanta, Florida and Seattle via Sweden and France.

And the 37-year-old posted an image of her holding up Thistle's new Pride-themed away kit, accompanied by a flames emoji and the caption: "Partick Thistle is one club open to all, we will not accept discrimination in any form and I sincerely hope that this shows that.

"Football can be such a wonderful universal language that can help bridge all sorts of divides, both large and small.

"As a club, if we can use this sport that we all love to make all of our supporters feel welcome, even if that is through something as simple as a band of colour on a shirt, then it’s a simple decision.”

Solo's support for the Maryhill side sees her join actor David Hasselhoff, BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg, chat show host Craig Ferguson and Paisley & Renfrewshire South MP Mhairi Black in backing the Jags.

The post has more than 10,600 likes on Instagram at the time of writing.