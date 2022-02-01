Why Hibs boss Shaun Maloney 'loved the performance' against Hearts as Kevin Dabrowski role hailed

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney at full-time after the 0-0 draw with Hearts at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

But the Easter Road gaffer refused to say if the Pole had done enough to hold onto a starting spot.

The 23-year-old was given his opportunity after regular No 1 Matt Macey failed to recover from the dead leg sustained in the weekend defeat to Livingston in time for the second capital derby of the season.

“We always give it to the last minute but it was probably around midday when Kevin knew he would be playing,” revealed Maloney, who said he was “really, really pleased” with the whole team’s display as they fought out a full-throttle 0-0 draw.

“His performance was outstanding. The way he played tonight is how he’s been training but to replicate that in the biggest game of our season is just a huge credit to him. He can be really pleased with how he performed, enjoy the night and get back to it tomorrow.

“There were chances for both teams but we felt we had the momentum at the end and that might have swayed it towards us, but I think it was a fair result.

“When you have big chances, you always want a little bit more but I have to be very proud of what the players produced out there. It was a very good performance.”

While looking for more, he conceded that the team’s willingness to fight for everything had pleased him and elicited a more positive response from the fans.

“I’m always quite positive. You always want a little bit more as a coach but in terms of the overall performance we showed something that maybe we haven’t under me. That real fight and desire. I love certain tactical ideas and everything like that, but what I saw tonight I loved as well. I love competing. I loved what my players showed me - a real desire not to lose and then to try and win the game. So I loved the performance.

“The connection between the support and the players was something I hadn’t felt. I don’t know if it hasn’t been there for a little while but it was an incredible feeling. What the players gave, the support gave just as much back.”