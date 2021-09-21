Referee appointments for this weekend's Scottish fixtures

Who is the referee for the Premier Sports Cup quarter final ties involving Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Dundee United?

Officials have been appointed for this week’s quarter finals in the league cup competition – all to be televised live on Premier Sports.

By David Oliver
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 1:26 pm

The subscription channel sponsors the trophy and, as such, will show all four of this week’s games as the eight remaining teams play for a place at Hampden.

Dundee and Glasgow are the host cities on both nights with a game in each on both Wednesday and Thursday.

First, Rangers host Livingston at Ibrox which will be shown on Premier Sports 1, while Dundee host the cup holders St Johnstone.

Some 24hours later the semi-finalists will be complete as Celtic host Raith Rovers, again on PS1 and Hibs travel to Tannadice to take on Dundee United.

The match officials for each game have been appointed – here’s the referee who is behind the whistle for each game this week.

1. Dundee v St Johnstone

Wednesday, September 22, 7.45pm. Referee: Steven McLean

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Rangers v Livingston

Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Don Robertson

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Celtic v Raith Rovers

Thursday, September 23, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: David Munro

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Dundee United v Hibs

Thursday, September 23, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Willie Collum

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

