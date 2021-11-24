What channel is the Hibs game on? Ross County match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

Ross County take on Hibs at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall this evening. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

The cinch Premiership fixture was initially due to be played on Saturday, October 30 but was postponed just a few hours before kick-off after it emerged that Hibs had suffered a Covid outbreak among their squad.

The game was rescheduled for the following Wednesday but had to be cancelled again when more Hibs players tested positive for the virus.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs, who were so impressive at Hampden at the weekend, will be looking to end a run of four consecutive defeats in the league that has seen them drop to seventh in the table, and outside the top three for the first time in over a year.

Ross County are four points adrift at the foot of the table and have not played since losing 4-2 to Rangers at Ibrox on November 7.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s match, including how to watch:

Match details

Who: Ross County v Hibs

What: cinch Scottish Premiership

Where: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

When: 7.45pm, Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Referee: Gavin Duncan. Assistants: Andy Milne and Sean Carr. Fourth official: Graham Grainger

How to watch

The match is not being broadcast on television. The only way to watch the match live is via Ross County’s own pay-per-view streaming service. The game pass is available from Ross County's website for £15.

Alternatively, you can listen to live match commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW and digital.

Team news

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous is suspended with Darren McGregor expected to take his place. Striker Christian Doidge made his return from an Achilles rupture as a late substitute at Hampden and could be in contention to start.

County boss Malky Mackay could have a full squad to choose from.

What were the scores when they played before?

The sides have met once already this season with Hibs claiming a 3-0 win at Easter Road in August.

On Hibs last trip to Dingwall in March they claimed a 2-1 victory.

The sides have met 23 times in total with Hibs claiming 10 wins to Ross County’s eight, with five matches drawn.

Odds

Result: Ross County 11/5 (William Hill) Draw 5/2 (BetVictor) Hibs 5/4 (Bet365)