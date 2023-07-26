Hibs’ fans will be able to watch their side’s Europa Conference League qualifier against Inter Club d’Escaldes on BBC iPlayer.

Hibs face Inter Club d'Escaldes at the Estadi Comunal on Thursday.

With fewer than 500 tickets for travelling fans, as manager Lee Johnson’s Leith side make their competitive start to the 2023/24 season, the demand for a live feed was high. But, due to logistical problems in Andorra, a televised link-up was looking unlikely before the BBC stepped in to offer a platform for supporters to take in the action.

The second round qualifying match, which is being hosted in the 1300-capacity Estadi Comunal d'Andorra la Vella, kicks off at 4pm UK time. The coverage will start on BBC iPlayer at kick-off and live commentary will be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad