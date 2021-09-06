The Kilmarnock defender laying down an unlikely goal challenge for his ex-Hibs team-mates in Ayrshire

Defender Jason Naismith stroked in Kilmarnock’s second goal in their 3-1 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Falkirk, his third of a campaign which is already exhibiting his most profitable scoring form.

Having spent a year on loan at Hibs, Naismith encountered both team-mates in Edinburgh, and while enjoying seeing his name in lights with a recurring frequency, he is certain new signing Shaw will soon overhaul his tally after Murray hit a double in the win.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Oli was brilliant and I’m sure the goals will come for him,” said the defender who could also have had a second as Killie dominated. “It was a really encouraging debut for him.

Kilmarnock's Jason Naismith celebrates after making it 2-1 during an SPFL Trust Trophy match between Kilmarnock and Falkirk at Rugby Park, on September 04, 2021, in Kilmarnock, Scotland (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

MATCH REPORT Kilmarnock 3 Falkirk 1: SPFL Trust Trophy win sets up Queen’s Park clash

“He is a great finisher. I played with him at Hibs and Ross County and even back at Easter Road he probably needed a run of games to prove himself.

“Fair play to him, he could have stayed at Ross County but he has dropped down a level to come here and try to play games and score goals. He has the potential to play at a higher level as well, his goal ratio is brilliant.”

Naismith though is enjoying his own goal rush. He could have scored another but returned the favour after Blair Alston’s earlier assist and the chance for a third was missed until Murray’s late strike.

Kilmarnock's Jason Naismith scores to make it 2-1 during an SPFL Trust Trophy match between Kilmarnock and Falkirk at Rugby Park, on September 04, 2021, in Kilmarnock, Scotland (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“I didn’t even realise at the time that is my best goal scoring season, so I’m delighted,” Naismith added. “The gaffer has encouraged me to get forward. We have a laugh about it, but it’s pleasing to help the team win the game.

“I made a late run and didn’t know if Blair Alston had seen me. It was a brilliant ball so the credit goes to him and it was a simple finish.

“I had a laugh with [Fraser Murray] to say we were in competition now to see who can score the most goals. When I come up against him in training it’s a good battle as he can go both ways.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today