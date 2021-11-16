Steve Kean: Hibs set to appoint former Blackburn Rovers head coach to key role

Hibs are set to appoint former Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean as their new academy director.

By Phil Johnson
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:22 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 12:07 pm
Steve Kean, pictured during a spell as Melbourne Victory interim coach earlier this year, is taking a lead role at the Hibs Training Centre
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The experienced Scottish coach has been identified by chief executive Ben Kensell as the man he wants to revamp the player pathway at Easter Road and ensure more youngsters are equipped to come through the ranks and challenge for a place in the first-team.

Kean began his career as a winger at Celtic but became better known as a coach – working as an assistant at Fulham, Real Sociedad, Coventry and Blackburn before taking the reins at Ewood Park as manager.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Since then, he’s had spells in Brunei, Crete and Australia, coaching Melbourne Victory in the A League earlier this year, while also contributing to the Scottish FA’s coach education programme.

Kean’s arrival is part of a behind-the-scenes reshuffle at the club’s East Mains training base with owner Ron Gordon and new CEO Kensell putting their own mark on the club.

Kensell revealed on the hibs.net fans podcast that a “senior, credible and quite experienced candidate” would be appointed this week.

He has been working on improving the club structure following the departure of sporting director Graeme Mathie at the end of September.

“There will be some changes,” he said on the podcast, explaining that the primary focus for head coach Jack Ross will remain focused on first-team results.

“We believe we have young players who can come through into, potentially, the first-team environment in years to come.

“What we want to do is have a system and structure that allows that to happen and to allow it to be successful.”

Read More

Read More
Hibs reveal January transfer priorities after admitting summer window 'wasn't go...

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Blackburn RoversRon GordonGraeme MathieCeltic
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.