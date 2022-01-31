Steve Kean explains why Hibs have signed Runar Hauge as Bodo/Glimt winger seals deal

Runar Hauge has signed for Hibs.

The 20-year-old completed his final medical checks in the past 24 hours and has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Edinburgh club.

Hauge is the second player from Norway to join the club this month, with his former team-mate at Bodo/Glimt Elias Melkerson having signed earlier in the window..

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speedy winger spent the 2021 season on loan in Norway’s second-tier with IL Stjørdals/Blink, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Hauge comes from a footballing family and is the younger brother of AC Milan winger Jens Petter Hauge, who is currently on loan with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Hauge may feature for the first team this season, Hibs will use him in the development squad to begin with.

On Hauge’s arrival, Hibs academy director Steve Kean said: “When the fans get to see him, they will see someone with incredible pace. He can play wide left, wide right and he can play as a 10.

“He is a set-piece specialist who is incredibly good in one-on-on situations. He likes to get at players and uses his pace to get past players. He has added assists to his game as well, he can spot a final pass and is a player that will definitely get the fans off their seats.

“He is something that we have been missing in the Academy recently, so we are looking forward to seeing him feature in the Development Squad games initially.

“We are absolutely delighted to have him in the building. We feel that Hibs is the perfect club for him to come and develop his talents.”