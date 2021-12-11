St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin speaks on disgruntled fans and draw against Hibs

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin.

Josh Campbell had put the managerless visitors in front, but captain Joe Shaughnessy equalised three minutes from time.

Goodwin felt the result was justified and was pleased with what his team showed him at the SMISA Stadium.

“I’m delighted with the character shown by the players to keep going to the end,” said Goodwin. “I knew they would anyway.

“It’s a fair result in the end. The first half was poor from both teams, the conditions were difficult.

“In the second half, we got the ball down and looked a half decent team and we were in control for the majority of it.

“The goal is frustrating as we highlighted it after the Aberdeen game. We need to be more secure when we are attacking.

“We will work on that but we scored a great goal.

“We worked on crosses and we know Hibs are vulnerable in that area and we wanted to get it wide as often as possible.

“We didn’t do it enough in the first half but we looked dangerous in the second and we got our rewards in the end.”

Sections of the St Mirren support voiced their displeasure when the team were a goal down, with the team on a run of nine games without a win and now ninth in the Premiership.

Goodwin understands the fans’ frustrations but hailed them for the way they “drove the boys on”.

“Our fans are very fair,” said Goodwin. “They are bound to be frustrated with us going behind but once they saw the reaction and we weren't willing to let the game get away from us, they soon got back onside.

“They helped drive the boys on. It was a positive reaction from the players and fans.

“We are frustrated with the run of games we have had and we want to give them entertaining football and get them out of their seats.

“Unfortunately the run we are on hasn’t let that happen but that will change, I am sure of it.”