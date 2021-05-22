It’s been a season like no other and the curtain will come down on the campaign this weekend and the final silverware of the season will be either taken back to Perth or Edinburgh after this afternoon’s showpiece event at Hampden.
Will it be worth the wait? The match has been rescheduled by two weeks due to delays during the year and the impact of covid is still being felt today with no fans in the ground for the second final in a row.
St Johnstone v Hibs: Scottish Cup Final 2021 - LIVE
- St Johnstone 1 Hibs 0 - HALF-TIME (Rooney 32)
- HIBS: Macey, Hanlon, Porteous, McGinn, Doidge, Boyle, Newell, Gogic, Nisbet, Doig, Irvine.
- ST JOHNSTONE: Clark, McCart, Kerr, Gordon, Kane, Wotherspoon, Bryson, Middleton, McCann, Rooney, Booth.
Hibs midfielder Scott Allan on Premier Sports
If we move the ball quick we have shown we can find chances in the final third.
Half-time analysis
Patrick McPartlin reports from Hampden...
Hibs might not have had the same number of chances in that half as they did in the Betfred Cup semi-final against the same opponents, but they will feel they could have, and maybe should, have taken the lead this afternoon.
Jackson Irvine’s close-range effort was saved less than five minutes before Shaun Rooney’s opener which could have been avoided.Hibs have struggled previously when they’ve gone behind - today would be a great time to rectify that but to do so, they will need to get Martin Boyle on the ball more, and get better service to Christian Doidge and Kevin Nisbet.
There have been one or two promising openings for Hibs but as a matter of urgency they need to work out a way of breaking down a stubborn St Johnstone side.Jack Ross needs a certain type of team talk at the break to lift his team - 45 minutes is still plenty of time to put things right.
Controversial incident
Premier Sports pundits analyse a collision in the corner between Paul McGinn and David Wotherspoon and a possible stamp on the Saints man as the pair tumbled to the ground.
Panel verdict: Inconclusive.
Wotherspoon recovered though to set up the opener with a great delivery.
Chris Sutton, Premier Sports
St Johnstone’s three centre halves have been fantastic and stifled Hibs. It’s their game plan and Rooney’s come up with the goods with a brilliant header.
Ally McCoist, Premier Sports
Hibs have had a lot of the ball but not done a lot with it.
HALF-TIME
Shaun Rooney’s header is the difference at the interval.
41 - Stepping up
Since conceding Hibs have stepped out and are pressing for an equaliser but St Johnstone now look settled.
It was an excellent leap and header by Rooney, overpowering Doig at the backpost.
GOAL ST JOHNSTONE
Header from Shaun Rooney!
Wotherspoon twists and turns to earn some space and time and picks out the wing-back at the back-post and he beats Macey for the opener.
26 - SAVE
Zander Clark stands tall to knock away a Jackson Irvine snapshot - big stop that denies what looked all the world of opening the scoring.
Hibs enjoying a lot more of the positive play now.
22 - Hibs chance
Martin Boyle forces Jason Kerr to nod the ball out with a dangerous cross from the by-line that’s seeking out Kevin Nisbet.
The corner from Boyle is cleared by Chris Kane.
Bit more positive from the Hibees.
It’s all been in the midfield so far.
16 - Mazy Middleton
Chance for former Hibs loanee Glenn Middleston as he twisted into the box... evading Paul Hanlon but a lunge from Alex Gogic did enough to put the winger off and it’s an easy gather for Matt Macey.
12 - Cagey
Fairly cagey opening from the sides - as could probably have been expected
KICK OFF
Underway at Hampden
The teams are out at Hampden
Big achievement
Landing the Scottish Cup for the second time in seven years would be a big achievement for St Johnstone - but doubling their trophy haul in a single season?
Andrew Smith looks at Callum Davidson’s magical managerial career so far
In his socks, Callum Davidson measures up at a modest 5ft 8ins.