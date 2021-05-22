Patrick McPartlin reports from Hampden...

Hibs might not have had the same number of chances in that half as they did in the Betfred Cup semi-final against the same opponents, but they will feel they could have, and maybe should, have taken the lead this afternoon.

Jackson Irvine’s close-range effort was saved less than five minutes before Shaun Rooney’s opener which could have been avoided.Hibs have struggled previously when they’ve gone behind - today would be a great time to rectify that but to do so, they will need to get Martin Boyle on the ball more, and get better service to Christian Doidge and Kevin Nisbet.