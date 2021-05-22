Patrick McPartlin reports from Hampden...

It was a case of deja vu all over again for Hibs at Hampden as they started brightly enough but didn’t take their chances, which was ultimately their undoing.

Shaun Rooney’s first-half goal turned out to be the winner, although Easter Road ‘keeper Matt Macey denied the Saints a more comfortable win as he saved Glenn Middleton’s penalty and blocked the follow-up.

Although Kevin Nisbet sent a shot wide early in the second half. Hibs were unable to carve out any clear-cut chances and when they did threaten, they found St Johnstone impenetrable. This was an unusually flat and timid performance from Hibs, who will be disappointed at the way they lost the final.

It wasn’t a classic encounter but it didn’t need to be for the Saints.