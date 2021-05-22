It’s been a season like no other and the curtain will come down on the campaign this weekend and the final silverware of the season will be either taken back to Perth or Edinburgh after this afternoon’s showpiece event at Hampden.
Will it be worth the wait? The match has been rescheduled by two weeks due to delays during the year and the impact of covid is still being felt today with no fans in the ground for the second final in a row.
St Johnstone v Hibs: Scottish Cup Final 2021 - FULL TIME
- ST JOHNSTONE WIN THE SCOTTISH CUP 2021
- St Johnstone 1 Hibs 0 -- (Rooney 32)
- HIBS: Macey, Hanlon, Porteous, McGinn, Doidge, Boyle, Newell, Gogic (Murphy 56), Nisbet, Doig, (Stevenson 74), Boyle.
- ST JOHNSTONE: Clark, McCart, Kerr, Gordon, Kane, Wotherspoon, Bryson (Davidson 63), Middleton, McCann, Rooney (Brown 78), Booth.
St Johnstone lift the Scottish Cup
Full-time analysis
Patrick McPartlin reports from Hampden...
It was a case of deja vu all over again for Hibs at Hampden as they started brightly enough but didn’t take their chances, which was ultimately their undoing.
Shaun Rooney’s first-half goal turned out to be the winner, although Easter Road ‘keeper Matt Macey denied the Saints a more comfortable win as he saved Glenn Middleton’s penalty and blocked the follow-up.
Although Kevin Nisbet sent a shot wide early in the second half. Hibs were unable to carve out any clear-cut chances and when they did threaten, they found St Johnstone impenetrable. This was an unusually flat and timid performance from Hibs, who will be disappointed at the way they lost the final.
It wasn’t a classic encounter but it didn’t need to be for the Saints.
Securing third in the league was a great achievement by Hibs - adding the cup to that would have been the icing on the cake.Attention will turn now to their European involvement next season but there is certainly a feeling of “what might have been”.
St Johnstone are the fourth club - ever - to do the cup double.
Both Old Firm clubs have done it - so too did Aberdeen in their hayday of the 1980s and early 1990s and now St Johnstone under Callum Davidson on his debut managerial season.
FULL TIME
St Johnstone have won the Scottish Cup.
The Perth side have done the Scottish silverware double - adding the Scottish Cup to this season’s Betfred League Cup.
90 - Injury time
There will be five minutes added time. Can Hibs find an equaliser? Can Saints hang on?
88 - PENALTY?
Martin Boyle goes down in the box, but Nick Walsh is quick to flash a yellow card at the Hibs winger who has been practically silent over the duration of the afternoon.
Ryan Porteous is cautioned for a wild swipe at Chris Kane - frustration from the Hibs defender
80 - SUBSTITUTION St Johnstone
OFF - Glenn Middleton
ON - Michael O’Halleran
Saints trying to make the fresh changes to see the game out.
78 - SUBSTITUTION St Johnstone
OFF - Shaun Rooney
ON - James Brown
St Johnstone clearly feeling good....
74 - SUBSTITUTION Hibs
OFF - Josh Doig
ON - Lewis Stevenson
An incredible double save from Matt Macey.
He gets down low to deny Middleton and Chris Kane is sharp and on the rebound but it’s an excellent stop with his feet to keep the score at 1-0.
PENALTY ST JOHNSTONE!
Kane is brought down by Paul McGinn after a slip from Porteous
70 - Counter
Middleton (again!) scampers forward and his reverse pass into Kane’s path results in a shot beaten away by Macey.
Spaces are opening up as Hibs press forward more and more in search of an equaliser.
64 - SUBSTITUTION St Johnstone
ON - Murray Davidson
OFF - Craig Bryson
Midfielder seemed injured as he limped off but it’s the grand stage for the Saints stalwart after an injury lay-off.