SPFL release statement on two postponed Hibs matches

The Edinburgh club have a large number of players and staff affected by the virus, and after Saturday’s match in Dingwall was called off on the back of positive tests to three first-team members and one coach, the numbers have continued to rise within the Easter Road camp.

Hibs would not be able to field a team due to the situation and the league’s governing body have agreed to rearrange the matches, which were due to be played in the Highlands on Wednesday and West Lothian on Saturday.

A statement from the SPFL read: “Hibernian’s cinch Premiership matches away to Ross County (Wednesday November 3) and Livingston (Saturday November 6) have been postponed.

"Hibernian requested that the SPFL postpone the fixtures as, due to further positive Covid cases and close contacts, they do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixtures.