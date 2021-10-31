SPFL orders Hibs to play postponed Ross County clash this midweek after Covid outbreak

A general view of Ross County's Global Energy Stadium

The Easter Road side requested a postponement of the fixture at the Global Energy Stadium after two players tested positive for Covid-19.

While the absence of two players on its own wouldn’t normally prevent a side from fulfilling a fixture, the number of close contacts identified left Hibs unable to raise a team for the match.

The Capital club’s Under-18s had played on Friday night, ruling them out of involvement on Saturday, but a handful of the wee Hibees could be drafted into the first-team squad depending on the outcome of further tests ahead of Wednesday night.

Hibs are understood to be frustrated by the SPFL’s insistence that the game be played on Wednesday night, with no guarantee that a full matchday squad will be available.

A statement from Hibs read: “Our cinch Premiership fixture at Ross County has been re-arranged after consultation with the SPFL.

“The match was due to take place on Saturday 30 October, 2021 at 3pm, but was postponed due to two positive Covid-19 tests on the morning of the fixture.

“After long discussions with the SPFL, they have re-arranged the fixture to take place on Wednesday 3 November, 2021 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

“We realise this is not ideal for our supporters, and for the team due to the positive tests, and made our thoughts clear to the SPFL, but unfortunately this was to no avail.”

Tickets from Saturday’s match are still valid for the rearranged meeting.

According to reports, Ross County have refused to confirm whether they will seek compensation from Hibs after Saturday's late call-off left the Staggies, who had expected 1400 travelling fans, to foot the food bill for their hospitality suites and kiosks as well as other expenditure.

The Highlanders donated the cooked food to the Capstone Centre in Alness – a local community hub supporting the people of Alness and surrounding areas.

A club statement regarding the postponement read: “Ross County are extremely disappointed with this situation and apologise to all home and away supporters and staff travelling to this fixture as a result of this decision which is entirely due to circumstances beyond our control.”

