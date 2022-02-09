Shaun Maloney bemoans penalty decision as Hibs suffer defeat at Ibrox

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney has seen his side go six Premiership games without a win after their 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

With the home side leading 1-0 through James Tavernier’s early spot-kick, Hibs saw a claim of their own waved away by Walsh when Ryan Porteous went down under a challenge from Cavin Bassey at a corner kick.

“That was a big decision,” said Maloney. “That would have changed the dynamic. But that’s done. At the time, I couldn’t quite see it. But, looking back, it’s quite clear it was a penalty. I know it’s difficult for referees with no VAR, mistakes can happen, but it was a clear penalty for me.”

Alfredo Morelos assured Rangers of victory in the second half but Maloney was encouraged by aspects of Hibs’ play.

“Rangers were probably the better side for long parts but there were still some parts I really have to give our players credit for,” he said.

“Going 1-0 down really early, we regrouped defensively. We didn’t give up too many really big chances.

“The chances we create, and it sound like I’m saying this a fair bit at the moment, it does change the dynamics of the game if we take them.

“The fans can see what the players are trying to do and also the effort they gave tonight. It’s not the first time.

“We are finishing games strong and creating chances. The difference in a lot of games recently is that other teams have been more clinical.

“But we can be better in possession.”

