Scottish Cup final player ratings: St Johnstone 1 Hibs 0

St Johnstone’s Shaun Rooney lifts the Scottish Cup trophy after scoring the winner at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Mark Atkinson rates St Johnstone, Patrick McPartlin rates Hibs.
No chance with the goal and only a handful of routine saves otherwise. Superb penalty save and block from the follow-up.
Gave away penalty but had a decent game otherwise.
Beaten by Rooney for the opener but solid enough otherwise.
Comfortable enough but made a couple of unforced errors that put his side under pressure.
One of Hibs' better players on the day. Unlucky with second-half header.
Questions will be asked of his role in the goal.
Hustled and bustled in midfield. Had he buried first-half chance game could have been so different.
Went close with first-half effort but struggled to dictate play as he often does.
St Johnstone had identified him as the danger man and he was tightly marked throughout, unable to make his usual impact.
One shot early in the second half but quiet throughout.
A couple of half-chances but unable to keep up his Scottish Cup goalscoring run.
Jamie Murphy (for Gogic) - Brought energy to the attack. 6 Melker Hallberg (for Newell) - Offered attacking impetus. 6 Lewis Stevenson (for Doig) - On after Doig picked up injury. 6
Really important save from Jackson Irvine's effort when scores were level. Flawless handling throughout.
Captain fantastic. Organised back-line superbly but it was his header when under pressure from Christian Doidge that saved a certain goal.
Another huge Hampden moment with his headed goal, but his all-round play in both attack and defence was impeccable. Limped off after 79 minutes.
Heads the ball for fun. Rock-solid under high balls and part of a unit that never wavered under Hibs pressure.
St Johnstone will be inundated with offers for this classy little midfielder, who barely wasted a pass and was tenacious when sleeves needed rolled up.
Spurned two good chances, notably a second-half penalty. Unable to recreate the semi-final heroics but his pace was always a threat to Hibs.
Worked his socks off and, crucially, had the stardust to create the goal, flummoxing Alex Gogic and putting in a pinpoint cross for Shaun Rooney to score.
Shackled the threat of Kevin Nisbet and was composed in possession. Like his fellow young centre-halves, a tremendous presence in defence.
Surprise starter in midfield, but veteran was tidy in possession and helped keep Saints' tight shape. Replaced by Murray Davidson just after the hour mark.
Murray Davidson - 7 - A proper, no-nonsense shift from the bench. Flung himself into challenges and a crucial header in defence at the end.
James Brown - Came on with ten minutes to go after Shaun Rooney's injury. Solid.
Michael O'Halloran - On late to be a threat on the break. Very little time to impact proceedings.