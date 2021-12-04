Hibs' Ryan Porteous is left dejected after his foul leads to a penalty against Rangers.

Porteous fouled Ryan Kent in the 84th minute of Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat by Rangers at Easter Road that led to Kemar Roofe scoring the winning goal.

However, Porteous has been in strong form this season – the player was recently called into the Scotland squad – and Potter expects the resilient 22-year-old to show no ill-effects of the spot-kick concession when Motherwell visit Easter Road on cinch Premiership duty on Saturday.

Asked whether Porteous would need a pick-me-up after Wednesday night, Potter responded: “You let him get on with it. Look, he’s a strong boy, he’s pretty determined. I thought he was brilliant the other night, really good.

“There was an incident that happened that in my mind could have gone either way – and it’s disappointing but his actual performance was outstanding.

“He’ll be fine to go again against Motherwell.”

Potter believes Porteous has improved this season, while challenging him to help the team keep more clean sheets and “be better as a unit”.

“I do, yes,” Potter responded when asked if he thought Porteous had raised the bar this term. “I thought he was good last season and he was part of a good defence last season. We kept a lot of clean sheets and as a unit we were good. I think individually he’s picked up this season.

“We would still like to keep more clean sheets and I think we can be better as a unit, defensively. But, individually, Ryan has been very good.

“He’s cut out some bits and pieces we spoke about at the start of the season and his performances have been very good.

“And, in the main, he’s had a really good start to the season – and long may that continue.”

Potter was also pleased to see Hibs’ Premier Sports Cup final ticket allocation increase by 2,000 briefs.

“It’s for other people at the club to decide but as far as we’re concerned the more Hibs fans there the better,” Potter added.