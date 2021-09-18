'Ryan Porteous has a habit of it' - Hibs penalty award leaves St Mirren boss irked

"The big talking point for me is the penalty. I hate moaning all the time but I try to be honest and that's an extremely soft penalty,” said Goodwin after Matt Millar was penalised for pulling at Hibs defender Ryan Porteous at a set-piece. Martin Boyle converted the spot kick to put Hibs 2-1 ahead, although the match ultimately ended 2-2.

“There is a bit of contact before the ball comes in, a little bit of grappling but before Porteous goes to ground, Matt moves his arms out to the side to prove to the referee he's not touching him.

"Porteous has a habit of winning cheap free-kicks over the years. Some might say he was clever but the referee needs to see what's going on and not give the penalty.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous earned his side a second-half penalty against St Mirren to give the Leith side a temporary lead. Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group

"There's a real frustration because I think we could have won the game today if that hadn't gone against us.”

Admitting that he would have felt aggrieved had the decision been given against his side, Ross acknowledged that on another day, in another game his men may not have been awarded the penalty.

“All managers would claim for it and I’ll take it. When I watch it back, I can understand why it’s given. When you get that close to an opponent and you put arms around him, which I think Millar did, you give the referee a potential decision to make.

“However, it is not always the case that they’re given. Quite often they’re not and quite often they go the other way. It is something that is becoming more and more difficult for referees to get right.

“There was one in the Premier League today as well, in the Wolves game, but that was a bit more clear cut. But, yeah, I would always claim for it and want it.

“It's a strange afternoon because we've remained undefeated and go back to the top of the table. But I'm frustrated at the result and parts of the performance.”

