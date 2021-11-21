Ryan Porteous delivers cheeky quip inspired by Steven Gerrard after Hibs defeat Rangers

Hibs' Martin Boyle celebrates his hat-trick with the matchball and Ryan Porteous (left) during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final between Rangers and Hibernian at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The defender will return to Hampden next month to face Celtic after Martin Boyle’s hat-trick knocked the Scottish champions out of the competition, despite Scott Arfield's response just before half-time.

Porteous has had a colourful past against the Ibrox club, not without run-ins with previous Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and red cards against his side. And asked by Premier Sports reporter Emma Dodds how he was feeling, he gave a familiar response to the broadcaster, which echoed his old adversary and the new Aston Villa manager in a cheeky nod to a past quote made famous during his recent move south.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Ryan, I don’t know if you can hear me but how big a performance was that from every department on the pitch today?” asked Dodds.

"Do we look happy?” grinned Porteous, standing beside the Hibs hero Boyle. “Don’t ask silly questions then.”

The exchange mirrored that between Gerrard and Dodds following Rangers Europa League win over Brondby when the BT Sports reporter asked for comment on recent speculation linking the then Rangers manager with Newcastle.

"Do I look settled? Don’t ask me silly questions then,” Gerrard responded at the end of the interview. However three weeks later his departure from the club and appointment at Aston Villa was confirmed.

Porteous was at the centre of much of the action at Hampden, his slip allowing Scott Arfield to give Rangers a life-line but Hibs saw the game out to book a place in the final on December 19.