Ryan Porteous charged by SFA as Hibs defender cited for challenge on Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez

Ryan Porteous challenges Christian Ramirez during Hibs 1-0 win over Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old centre-back caught the Dons player with a flailing leg after the pair fell to the ground near the halfway line during the second half of the Premiership fixture at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Play was stopped by referee Alan Muir, but no action was taken against Porteous, who would help Ramirez to his feet and later go on to score the only goal of the game amid a man-of-the-match performance in Shaun Maloney’s first match in charge.

Ramirez later insinuated on social media that the Hibs man had deliberately kicked out at him, posting a clip of the incident on his personal Twitter account with the caption “seems unintentional?” along with a series of emojis.

Porteous has now been issued with a fast-track notice of complaint and faces a tribunal hearing on December 30.

The Scotland call-up has been charged under disciplinary rule 200, which includes serious foul play and violent conduct.

Porteous is the second Hibs player to be charged this week after right-back Paul McGinn was called to an SFA disciplinary hearing next month for calling referee John Beaton "inept" following the defeat to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final.