Premier Sports Cup final: How the Hibs players rated with Paul Hanlon in centre-stage

Hibs lined up at the Premier Sports Cup final. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Matt Macey: Won’t be happy at being beaten at his near post for Kyogo’s opener and was left stranded for the second. A couple of decent stops, particularly one from Rogic, and handled most things well. 6

Paul McGinn: Given a torrid time by Johnston in the opening half but coped better with his opposite man in the second. Tireless as ever. 6

Ryan Porteous: It was a hard shift against an incessant Celtic attack and failed to track Kyogo for both his goals. Might have won a pen at end when felled by Starfelt. 6

Paul Hanlon: Hibs’ man of the match, was involved in nearly all the major incidents - not always in a positive sense. But did not deserve to be on the losing side. Missed great chance to equalise at the end. 7

Lewis Stevenson: Let no one down, as expected, though should have been booked for a crude challenge on Abada early on. Some good crosses. Replaced by Doig for last nine minutes. 6

Joe Newell: Struggled to get into the match early on but imposed himself more in the second half. Had good chance to score at end but was a tight angle and Hart beat the ball away. 6

Jake Doyle-Hayes: Booked for a foul on Kyogo after 36 minutes and was involved more as a breaker-upper of play rather than as a creative influence. 6

Martin Boyle: Certainly not as productive as on his last appearance at Hampden. Delivered the corner from which Hanlon scored the opener and was always the player that looked most likely to cause Celtic problems. But could just not get going. 6

Jamie Murphy: Lost the ball on a couple of occasions in the first half which put Hibs under pressure but was more conspicuous in the second, until replaced by Doidge after 81 minutes. 5

Josh Campbell: Playing off the main striker but while he put in a lot of good work, there was little he was able to do that had any tangible effect. Celtic had Hibs pegged back for most of the opening half and so had very little to feed off. Replaced by Allan after 73 minutes. 5

Kevin Nisbet: Struggled to get into the game in the first half but Hibs’ danger man in the second. Unlucky to hit post with a header and saw Hart save his angled shot when a cutback might have been better. Booked for a push on Bitton two minutes before half-time. 6

Subs

Josh Doig: On for Stevenson. Will be frustrated he didn’t start and tried to get forward in time he was on. 2

Scott Allan: On for Campbell. Was stripped and ready to come on just as Kyogo scored his second. Chasing the game meant a different dynamic and he could not find the killer pass. 3