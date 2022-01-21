Paul Hartley proud after going 'toe-to-toe' with Hibs in Scottish Cup again

But, the Cove Rangers manager was ultimately left proud but disappointed when his weary League One battlers were ousted by a Kevin Nisbet injury-time strike.

“We were outstanding. We just lacked a bit of legs towards the end and were tired.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I couldn’t have been prouder - we went toe-to-toe with a good Hibs team and the players are a bit disappointed.

“We had nothing left by the end and there was a lack of concentration for the goal but we gave them a fright. We had some good opportunities and looked a threat.

“They didn’t cause us too many problems, our shape and organisation was good and we played some good stuff. But we’ve got to go right till the end. They were all great though.”

Top of the league and going for another successive promotion, his side, which was without the additional quality and experience offered by Iain Vigurs and Shay Logan, were a thorn in Hibs’ side.

“I’ve got good players and we’re on a bit of a journey. The chairman is ambitious and we’re doing ok.

Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet greets Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley after the final whistle (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

“It was about coming and showing we could play and we aren’t scared of anyone and we’d have a right go.

“I didn’t want them to freeze and they certainly didn’t do that.”