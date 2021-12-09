Next Hibs manager: Favourite for post sets sights on Ipswich role

Alex Neil is the bookmakers' favourite to be the new Hibs manager.

The 40-year-old has been out of work since March after leaving Preston North End, but his stock is still high south of the border after fine work previously with Norwich City.

And, so claims the Daily Record, Neil is keen on a move back to East Anglia with Ipswich Town, with the Suffolk outfit also on the hunt for a new manager. Neil is reported to be on their shortlist.

The ex-Hamilton boss was installed as the 5/4 favourite to replace Ross following the news that Hibs had parted company with Ross in the wake of Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat by Livingston.

Jack Ross was sacked by Hibs in the wake of Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat by Livingston.

Neil worked alongside current Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell when the two were at Carrow Road.