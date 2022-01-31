Morgan Rogers: Hibs miss out on Man City forward as he opts for another Championship stint, Jamie Murphy and Alex Gogic still could leave

The Easter Road outfit put together a strong package to try and convince the England Under-20 internationalist that he should move north until the end of the season after it emerged that his parent club had decided to end his loan spell at Bournemouth, but after Huddersfield and Blackpool showed late interest, Rogers felt that he would be best suited staying in the second tier of English football.

Blackpool are now the favourites to land him, although a move there appears to depend on Josh Bowler departing Bloomfield Road for Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney was keen to reinforce his forward line with pace following the departure of Martin Boyle to Al-Faisaly, but it appears – barring a late change of heart – that Rogers will not be that player.

Morgan Rogers looks set to sign for Blackpool rather than Hibs.

The Scotsman understands that Hibs may not now add to their squad before the January window closes tonight, but Jamie Murphy could still move to Mansfield Town and negotiations continue between Alex Gogic and St Mirren.