Martin Boyle poised for Hibs exit after asking price is met

The Saudi Arabian side had two previous bids turned down after they failed to meet the Scottish Premiership club’s valuation of the talismanic Australian international, who has already netted 14 goals in 28 club appearances this term, but they have upped the ante and now look set to sign up Boyle on a financially-life changing two-year deal.

Boyle was signed up on a long-term contract, until summer 2024, giving Hibs plenty of clout in the transfer negotiations with manager Shaun Maloney admitting that there had been interest but insisting that there was “no real decision to make” until their valuation was met.

That has forced Al-Faisaly to dig deeper and meet the asking price.

Hibs have received a new offer for Martin Boyle

Despite the speculation, Maloney still chose to play the pacey and integral member of the squad against Celtic on Monday night. But, it is understood that he will not be involved in tonight’s Scottish Cup fixture against Cove Rangers at Easter Road.

In the build up to the match Maloney was quizzed on Boyle’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, which were due to rule him out of the matches against Motherwell, St Mirren and Hearts. Assessing the situation the Hibs boss had said that he would have to be creative in seeking solutions as no-one else in his squad possesses all the same attributes as the versatile attacker. That now needs to be a more permanent answer.