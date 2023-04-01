Serving a one-game touchline ban, Hibs manager Lee Johnson had to watch the match against Motherwell from high in the Easter Road West Stand but, turning in a poor performance as they lost out 3-1, it was his team who seemed to be suffering from vertigo.

On the back of a seven game unbeaten run they had managed to climb up into fourth place in the league table just a few weeks ago, closing in on rivals Hearts in third. But, following on from two Old Firm defeats, they notched up their third successive loss, and slipped back down the standings into sixth spot, just one point above Livingston.

They say that you should never look down but with the league set to split in three games’ time Hibs will need to regain their composure to avoid tumbling any further.

"We didn't start well at all; technically or physically,” lamented Johnson. “We didn't look like us, didn't turn the opposition at all. Balls that went into centre-forwards were lost quickly and we allowed Motherwell to build a head of steam. It's a really, really frustrating one.

Motherwell's Blair Spittal is brought down in the box by Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group

"You've got to give Motherwell credit for their performance but I really did feel that there was an opportunity there and it's a massive opportunity missed given the other results - even though we can't expect other results to look after us. We have to look after our own performances but that was just an inept technical and tactical performance."

The previous two defeats had come against Rangers and Celtic and, returning from the international break, the Leith side had been hoping to get back to winning ways against a team they have already taken six points off this term.

But Motherwell are a much-changed, much more confident and competent side these days under Stuart Kettlewell. And, they are no longer the kind of team willing to let lapses in opposition performances slip by unpunished.

Putting a run of 11 games without a win behind them, the Fir Park side have now taken 13 points from 18 in their last six games and look a far more organised and disciplined side - one that might have been serious contenders for a top six position of their own had they righted the ship a few games earlier. As it stands, that is probably just out of their reach but they won’t give up and, following this result and with a head-to-head with Livingston to come, they could yet have a significant say in who does make the cut.

Hibs made three changes from the team that performed well but ultimately lost out to Celtic in their last outing. Sent off in that game, Elie Youan was an enforced absence but Johnson also made some tactical switches and forwards Kevin Nisbet and Matthew Hoppe made the starting line-up, along with Chris Cadden, while Lewis Miller and Marijan Cabraja dropped to the bench.

Changing shape, CJ Egan-Riley moved into a back three alongside Will Fish and Paul Hanlon, with Cadden and Lewis Stevenson on the flanks ahead of them. But there was nothing offensive through the middle in a flat performance that provided little fizz. Reactive rather than proactive, the home side struggled to win second balls or find the kind of passing cohesion or penetration needed to put their guests under pressure.

Motherwell were less reticent and Kevin van Veen had a chance as he forced a swift response from David Marshall, who scampered off his line to block. But, in the seventh minute, Sean Goss, producing one of his best performances for the Fir Park outfit, opened the scoring with a pinpoint free-kick which skimmed the crossbar on its way into the postage stamp corner of the former Scotland No 1’s net.

That international quality was not as evident as it usually is on a tough afternoon for the Hibs keeper, who was culpable at the second goal as, once again, he rushed off his line in the 54th minute. But this time he cleaned out Blair Spittal and gave away a penalty, one he allowed to squirm in, despite Van Veen sending in an insipid shot.

Hibs had tried to respond with Nisbet getting onto a Josh Campbell cross in the 13th minute but Liam Kelly tipped his effort over.

Motherwell’s free-scoring Dutchman added his 20th goal of the season in the 81st minute and if his spot-kick had lacked power and zip, his freekick was far more convincing as it rocketed past Marshall.

It was enough to kill off any hope that Nisbet’s 62nd minute goal had conjured up in the minds of the home fans. Cadden had swung in the cross and Nisbet rose to head into the net. There was a short crackle of anticipation in the stands but Motherwell were the ones who ultimately responded best, leaving Hibs with a lot of work to do as the split approaches.

“Both halves were poor from us,” admitted Johnson, who will take his men to Tannadice next weekend before returning to Easter Road for the latest capital derby, on April 15, ahead of the final pre-split match away to St Johnstone the following week. “When we got back to 2-1, there's a natural momentum shift but it didn't really happen.

“We need to make sure, pre-split, that we're in the top six, and then we need to make sure we compete for Europe. There are enough games left that it's not just about results. We've got to perform well and build the performance. Watching that, I didn't see our identity.

“We needed more composure and I thought only Joe Newell, when he came on, who looked like he had an ounce of technical ability. That was baffling to me.

“This is what happens, though, sometimes individuals have bad days. We’ve had a lot of that today. But it doesn't mean I don't believe they’re a good team or good players.”

