Kevin Nisbet's Hibs future still unclear as interest remains in Scotland striker despite Millwall transfer collapse

Kevin Nisbet’s proposed move from Hibs to Millwall has fallen through after the Scotland striker opted against joining up with the Skybet Championship club. But, it is yet unclear whether the club’s leading scorer will remain at Easter Road beyond the end of the current transfer window, with at least one more club believed to be weighing up a bid.

Hibs' Kevin Nisbet arrives at Glasgow Airport after a proposed move to Millwall broke down.

It had been thought that the 25-year-old was close to finalising a move to The Den and had played his last game for Hibs, but in a surprising development, it has emerged that the player would prefer to stay in Scotland.

As it stands, Hibs have not received any further formal approaches for the player who is just seven games into his return from a near year-long absence with a knee injury but who has impressed by netting an impressive seven goals in that time.

The Scottish Premiership side had agreed a fee of more than £2million plus add-ons with Millwall and speaking at his weekly press conference, Easter Road boss Lee Johnson was stealing himself for Nisbet to complete the switch south. However, Nisbet could now be in the squad for the crucial cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen on Saturday in Leith, although it is unlikely he will start.

A statement from Quanic Sports, who represent Nisbet, read: “Kevin has taken time to consider this opportunity but remains unsure about making the move at this time. He’s happy to focus on Hibs for the time being.”

Ryan Porteous, however, has left Hibs to join Watford in a deal that could net the Edinburgh club up to £500,000, with the Hornets’ manager Slaven Bilic saying: "He's signed – it's a done deal. He played on a good level in the Scottish league at a good club. Now it's down to him to train good and deserve the chance."