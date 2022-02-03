Kevin Dabrowski 'in love with Hibs' as goalkeeper reveals quirk behind Hearts man-of-the-match award

At Easter Road, he pulled off three top saves to deny Gorgie striker Ellis Simms, and then spared team-mate Rocky Bushiri’s embarrassment by getting to a wayward passback and preventing a late own goal.

But even that paled in comparison to the shift he was required to put in when he faced Hearts with Cowdenbeath, on League Cup duty, in 2019.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That was the busiest game of my life but, I have to say, I have played Hearts twice now and twice I have got Man of the Match so I think that’s quite good!”

Kevin Dabrowski applauds the Hibs support after making his competitive debut in the 0-0 draw with Hearts on Tuesday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Although he received only a few hours’ notice that he would be starting Tuesday night’s Edinburgh derby, he had been preparing for the moment for years.

“It just couldn't get any better. When I found out that I was going to make my debut, against Hearts, at home, it was just amazing. My feelings have been all mixed up. I have been excited, emotional, and I have been nervous. But I am happy that I know how to handle those emotions and I used that on the pitch to play as well as possible.”

And, while the experience lived up to expectations, so too did he, delivering an impressive performance, and earning widespread plaudits, and having finally got it, he is not ready to relinquish his starting position.

The 23-year-old joined Hibs on an initial four-year deal back in 2017 and extended that by a further two years in 2021. But he had to wait until this week to finally sample a first team start.

Kevin Dabrowski, on loan at Cowdenbeath, denies Hearts striker Conor Washington in a Betfred Cup match in July, 2019.

“I’m very emotional. I have been at Hibs for more than five years and from the moment I walked out on the pitch for the very first time when I was 18, I said to myself that this is a perfect club for me to one day become a first team player.

“I am happy that it has eventually happened but it was not easy.

“I have been sent out on loans a couple of times, to Cowdenbeath and Dumbarton, and I did a really good job. That gave me a very good argument for playing for the first team because I have done everything that I was asked to do. But, before now I still hadn't had the chance.

“It was frustrating because I’ve been on the bench for 50, maybe 60 games and not been used. That was really difficult and I had to fight with myself, mentally, because many people would have wanted to leave but I am in love with Hibs. The club is my second home and I sacrificed everything to be here. The way I have been treated by the fans… I just wanted to thank them and, one day, show them on the pitch that they have given me the energy to train every day and I am happy that I have had that chance and that I was ready for it.

“I think I have definitely given the manager something to think about because I want to play and I know how good I am.”