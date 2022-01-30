Jamie McGrath: Hibs linked with Irish international as Alex Gogic heads for St Mirren

Jamie McGrath could be heading to Hibs.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Daily Record reports the Capital club have submitted an offer of £150,000 plus Alex Gogic.

The out-of-favour Cypriot is on the verge of a move to Paisley. He hasn’t featured in the Hibs squad for the last four league matches.

Hibs made a late attempt to land McGrath at the end of the summer window for £350,000, plus Scott Allan and Drey Wright, but it didn't go through in time.

Shaun Maloney is keen to reinforce his attacking options following the departure of Martin Boyle to Al-Faisaly for £3million.

After Saturday's 3-2 home loss to Livingston he talked about adding pace and a player who has the ability to beat players in one v one situations.

He said: “We'll definitely be working hard to try and bring that player in because when a team goes man for man like Livingston did, especially once Demetri [Mitchell] started to fatigue, we really didn't have anyone with that speed and that's when you have to try and pass through.”

Aberdeen were keen to sign the 25-year-old on a pre-contract agreement, however that move stalled before the Dons pulled the plug on their offer when the midfielder considered other options in England.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin recently left McGrath out of the squad with transfer speculation taking its toll on the player. He returned to the starting line-up for the recent midweek win over the Dons.