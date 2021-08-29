Jamie McCart to Hibs: St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has say on bid

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says that Hibs were unable to meet their valuation of centre-half Jamie McCart.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 9:36 pm
Hibs have made a series of bids for Jamie McCart.

The Edinburgh club have had a series of bids – the biggest reported to be £250,000 – rejected by the Perth club. They have now moved on to other targets.

McCart has one year left on his deal, but they are not under any pressure to sell beneath what they sell as his market value.

Speaking after St Johnstone’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren on Sunday in the cinch Premiership, Davidson said: “Hibs put an offer in but it was off the valuation, so as far as I’m concerned there’s nothing happening."

St Johnstone will be braced for bids not only for McCart, who is also on the radar of clubs in England, but captain Jason Kerr and Northern Ireland midfielder Ali McCann, who has started the season well.

“It’ll be an interesting couple of days & hopefully nothing too serious to fend off,” added Davidson.