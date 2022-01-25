Jack Ross: Queen's Park want former Hibs boss to become new manager

Former Hibs manager Jack Ross is wanted by Queen's Park. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Spiders are on the hunt for a new boss after cutting ties with Laurie Ellis on December 31 and, according to the Daily Mail, are trying to convince the ex-Hibs gaffer to take the drop to League One.

Former Easter Road chief executive Leeann Dempster, who recruited Ross for Hibs in 2019, now holds a similar position at Queen's and has put together a vision and financial package she hopes will tempt the 45-year-old to rekindle their previous working relationship.

Queen's won League Two last season after turning full-time and are now setting their sights on reaching the Championship. They have revamped their playing squad and recently appointed Dutchman Marijn Beuker as director of football.

The team are currently fourth in League One and are playing their matches at Firhill while their new home at Lesser Hampden is redeveloped following the sale of Hampden Park to the SFA for £5million in 2020.

Despite being sacking last month after a run of just one win in nine matches, Ross' stock remains relatively high after guiding Hibs to a third place finish for the first time in 16 years last season, as well as reached consecutive cup finals, so it remains to be seen whether he can be tempted to accept the job.

His former Easter Road assistant, John Potter, is currently taking charge of the Queen's first team after agreeing to help the club on an interim basis.