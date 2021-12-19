Jack Ross: Kilmarnock fans urge club to contact former Hibs boss after Tommy Wright sacked

Tommy Wright was dismissed after the cinch Championship match between Kimarnock and Dunfermline Athletic at Rugby Park, on December 18, 2021. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

Wright commanded a win percentage of 47% across his time in the SPFL Premiership, play-off defeat to Dundee and first half of the cinch Championship season.

But he was dismissed after an abandoned draw with Dunfermline and the Ayrshire side fifth in the second-tier table.

Like the match mired in mist, few saw the move coming and the supporters’ speculation kicked off in earnest for preferred candidates in the Rugby Park hotseat.

Jack Ross’ links to Killie head of football James Fowler – from their managerial spell in charge at St Mirren and Sunderland – has the recently unemployed former Hibs boss on the tip of many tongues, and Ross isn’t alone. Tam McManus suggested the Championship side should at least be contacting the 45-year-old, who successfully took St Mirren to promotion three and a half years ago, but the turnaround since his Easter Road exit earlier this month might be too swift, and the drop down a division too steep, for Ross.

Another with a Kilmarnock link is Scottish Cup winner Gary Holt, currently technical director at Falkirk who are going through a period of change behind the scenes with new directors and a new management team recently in place at the Bairns.

Managers out of work including Jim McIntyre, Brian Rice and Alex Neil have also been touted as has up-and-coming coach Kevin Thomson, currently top of League Two and unbeaten with Kelty Hearts.

Kilmarnock’s next fixture is against Hamilton on Boxing Day.

Jack Ross (right) with assistant coach John Potter left Hibs earlier this month. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)