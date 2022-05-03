'I've decided' - What ex-Hibs boss Tony Mowbray said on future as he enters race for Easter Road return

The Englishman has emerged as the bookies joint-second favourite alongside Ross County boss Malky Mackay and behind Michael Appleton to replace Shaun Maloney.

Hibs are on the lookout for a new boss for next season. Owner Ron Gordon is set to arrive in Edinburgh later in the week with an appointment likely by the end of the campaign.

Mowbray, who managed Hibs between 2004 and 2006, spoke last week, ahead of Blackburn's final home game against Sheffield United about his future and his work life balance.

He confirmed there had been no “conversation, approach or discussions” over a new deal to remain at Ewood Park and revealed he had “decided” on his future.

Mowbray said: “All I can do is say that there’s been no conversation, no approach, no discussions and we’re a week away from the end of the season, so what do you want me to think?

“I don’t feel like I’m being disloyal saying anything other than it looks like I’m leaving because there’s no contract discussions and I’m out of contract at the end of the season.

“At this moment I don’t need to instigate anything, I’m clear in my own mind. I’m pretty relaxed. Why? Because I’ve got a life balance to get on with.

Tony Mowbray is set to leave Blackburn Rovers. Picture: SNS

“I’m not sure I’ve had my work-life balance right.

“I commit a lot of time to this football club, away from my family and my kids, but I need to address that pretty soon.”

He added: “I’ve decided.”

Mowbray was a very popular Hibs manager before leaving for West Brom. He benefited from a stream of excellent academy graduates. Until last season, he was the last Easter Road boss to lead the club to a top three finish, which he did in the 2004/05 season.